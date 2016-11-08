The SmartGuy Records Guide To San Francisco

​Jerry Connolly is not from San Francisco​. A Detroit native, the business analyst moved to the Bay Area from Chicago in 1997 when his wife was relocated with work. But 17-years later and Connolly has left a strong impression on the local music scene with his record label SmartGuy​.

What started with the release of a Billy Childish single, SmartGuy has developed into a respected garage and punk imprint with over 37 vinyl releases including those from Portland power punkers Clorox Girls, musical maestro Dan Melchior​ ​and numerous Australian acts such as Total Control​, Boomgates, Russell St Bombings​ and Rat Columns​.

Though Jerry moved out of San Francisco​ in 2014, he is set to release Thank You, San Francisco!​, a compilation of recordings from artists he met while living in The City. Of the eleven artists on the comp only Kelley Stolz (lead image) is San Francisco​ based. While not by design, Connolly says this seems fitting as he wanted to highlight the wide array of artists that he came to know as opposed to a record of local artists. “Adding to the overall quality of life in The City came with no prerequisite of residency after all. As I see it there is no other city that could draw such a wildly diverse group of musicians and that my friend is something to celebrate.”

From the hardcore thrash of Italy’s Out with a Bang, to the experimental pop from New Zealand legend Bill Direen​, to the electronic beats from the oddly named Pate Snot​, (a collaboration of James Vinciguerra and Mikey Young of Total Control / Lace Curtain), the compilation reflects Connolly’s interest and support for musical acts from the Bay Area and beyond.

Noisey: What was the best thing about living in San Francisco?

Jerry Connolly: The best thing was the wealth of opportunities available to be taken advantage of with startling regularity. Be it food, art of all types, film, or music; you name it, it was there and of a high quality. Add to this the best weather on the planet and how could one go wrong? The music “scene” was varied and ever-changing. Lot’s of chances to see touring bands as well since everyone seemed to want to visit and play.

What was the music scene like when you first arrived?

At first it was very garage oriented. Bands like Dukes of Hamburg, The Flakes, Count Backwards, and Saturn V. Clubs like the Purple Onion, The Kilowatt, Kimos and the Tempest were common destinations. That’s not to say there were no other options – Lucifer’s Hammer at the CW Saloon featured the likes of Mayhem and local black metal gods Weakling for example.

Jerry (right)

What do you think of the current scene?

It’s moved to Oakland hasn’t it?! When I first moved the City was certainly more affordable than when I left in 2014 and I don’t think the exodus to Oakland and beyond has done anything but increase. It’s certainly not dead but the influx of such vast wealth has made it nearly impossible for young people focused on music / art to be able make a proper go of it.

Is SF a good/easy city to operate an independent record label?

SF is a great place to do anything provided you can afford to live there – sorry to put it that way but one can’t run from the truth. That said, there is so much musical history to the place that people will continue to move there and try to leave their mark which in turn creates /maintains a fertile environment for an independent label.

The SmartGuy Records ‘Best Of’ San Francisco

Venue

The Great American Music Hall because of the wonderful sound, its perfect size and unmatched beauty.

Taco

Veggie Taco at La Taqueria. Tortilla, beans, pico de gallo, avocado and cheese. So simple, so perfect.

Pizza

Broccoli Raab pizza at Pizzeria Delfina. Simply amazing – a white pie with the “sauce” being milk, buttermilk, cream and caciocavallo to go with the bitter greens and oil cured black olives. Heaven. Credit to chef Anthony Strong for the creation.

Neighbourhood

The Mission. A neighborhood in the truest sense. Home.

Sound person

Donny Newenhouse at Bottom of the Hill. The man was an artist.

Record store

As I worked at Revolver Distribution for ages I didn’t get to record stores much no need) but when I did make the effort Aquarius Records was the place. Well-informed and friendly staff made sonic exploration a joy. Sadly no more as of July 2016.

Spot to drink a beer

The Makeout Room. I spent so much time there that two years after I moved I still walk in and am greeted with a heartly ‘hello’ and a pint of Death & Taxes. It’s a beautiful room and pure bliss when it was just my wife and I and Andy or Sarah minding the store.

Trivia

I like the fact that in terms of area the city is approximately seven miles by seven miles and much smaller than most people (myself included before I moved there) think.

Mikey Young moment

There are too many to pick a favorite (and he was for all intents and purposes a local he was there so much). I will say my favourite was when he and James Vinciguerra walked through the door of Delfina for my 50th birthday party – late natch.

Thank You, San Francisco!​ – notes from Jerry



1. “Night Mirror – Dan Melchior (Man of Sheffield, Medway escapee with an homage to

Les Rallies Dénudés)



2. “My Babe” – David West (Rat Columns, Total Control, Rank / Xerox, Lace Curtain)



3. “Micky Mouse Club” – Out With A Bang (hardcore from Verona, Italy)



4. “Colors Creep” – Kelley Stoltz (San Francisco’s favorite son and current touring member of Echo & The Bunnymen)



5. “Protection” – Pleasure Leftists (Cleveland post-punk heroes)



6. “Painting in an Exhibition” – CTMF (Billy Childish)



7. “Plopy Ploop” – Pate Snot (James Vinciguerra and Mikey Young of Total Control / Lace Curtain )



8. “Independent Man​” – Leon Stackpole (Ooga Booga frontman)



9. “Cell Songs​” – Bill Direen (New Zealand’s national treasure)



10. “Seven Day Fool” – ​Ludella Black & The Masonics (LP-only from the First Lady of The Medway)



11. “Soto” – Clorox Girls (Portland’s Boys wonder with the final recording from the original line-up)

Thank You, San Francisco!​ ​is available Nov 18.



Lead Image: Kelley Stoltz (Sub Pop)

