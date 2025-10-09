The Smashing Pumpkins Are Launching Their Own Smoothie for $19.79

The Smashing Pumpkins are launching their very own smoothie, and even though it’s not actually pumpkin-flavored, it does come at the price point of $19.79.

Dubbed “The OG Goth Smoothie,” the drink is a partnership with the Erewhon grocery store. It’s an organic, dairy-free treat, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity. Read more about it, including ingredients, in the company’s official statement below.

Indulge in your dark side with this nutty, decadent blend reminiscent of your favorite chocolate treats (no tricks!)

This smoothie proudly supports @concussionfoundation – a nonprofit organization that fights for concussion safety and a world without CTE.

Now Available at the Tonic Bar.

Ingredients:

MALK Organic Almond Milk @malkorganics, GT’s Alive for a Balanced Mood and Mind Cola @aliveelixirs, COCOYO Raw Coconut Yogurt Cacao @tastecocoyo, Eidon Ionic Minerals Liquid Electrolytes @eidonminerals, Organic Coconut Water, Organic Beet Juice, Organic Maple Syrup, Organic Peanut Butter, Organic Black Sesame Butter, Organic Blue Spirulina, Organic Chlorella, Organic Dates, Organic Cacao Powder, Organic Lucuma, Organic Banana, Erewhon Chocolate Ganache, Organic Avocado, Organic Lion’s Mane.

In other Smashing Pumkins news — and relevent to the price of the new smoothie — the band is releasing a special 30th anniversary editon of their ’90s rock masterpiece Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness. Click here for purchase options.

“Celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Smashing Pumpkins’ diamond-certified magnum opus, this new 6LP super deluxe limited edition includes the classic singles ‘Bullet with Butterfly Wings,’ ‘1979,’ ‘Zero’ and ‘Tonight, Tonight’ plus over 80 minutes of unreleased Infinite Sadness Tour 1996 audio,” reads an official descripton of the new box set.

“It also features a hardbound book with all-new liner notes from Billy Corgan, a custom Tarot card set and 7 frameable lithographs, all housed in a velvet wrapped rigid slipcase in a cloth carrying bag,” the description continues.

“Praised for its ambitious scope, diverse sound and emotional depth, Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness earned the band seven Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year and is widely regarded as a cohesive, powerful work of art and one of the greatest albums of all time.

Shipping for the new box set begins Nov. 21 2025.