The Smiths Announce The “Queen Is Dead” Super Deluxe Edition

The Smiths’ classic 1986 album The Queen Is Dead is set to be reissued later this year.

As Stereogum points out via Morrissey fan-forum Morrissey-Solo, a super deluxe edition of the seminal album will be available for pre-order on Amazon’s UK site. The super deluxe edition will be available Oct 20 as both a two CD box set and a CD/DVD set, the first disc of the release features a fully-restored version of The Queen Is Dead while the second features a number of b-sides and rarities.

Produced by Smiths vocalist Morrissey and guitarist Johnny Marr, who worked predominantly with engineer Stephen Street, The Queen Is Dead was released in June 1986 on Rough Trade and is considered one of the defining album of the 1980s.

The full tracklisting for The Queen Is Dead Super Deluxe Edition:

Disc 1

01 “The Queen Is Dead” (2017 Master)

02 “Frankly, Mr. Shankly” (2017 Master)

03 “I Know It’s Over” (2017 Master)

04 “Never Had No One Ever” (2017 Master)

05 “Cemetery Gates” (2017 Master)

06 “Bigmouth Strikes Again” (2017 Master)

07 “The Boy With The Thorn In His Side” (2017 Master)

08 “Vicar In a Tutu” (2017 Master)

09 “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” (2017 Master)

10 “Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others” (2017 Master)

Disc 2

01 “The Queen Is Dead” (Full Version)

02 “Frankly, Mr. Shankly” (Demo)

03 “I Know It’s Over” (Demo)

04 “Never Had No One Ever” (Demo)

05 “Cemetery Gates” (Demo)

06 “Bigmouth Strikes Again” (Demo)

07 “Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others” (Demo)

08 “The Boy With the Thorn In His Side” (Demo Mix)

09 “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” (Take 1)

10 “Rubber Ring” (Single B-Side) [2017 Master]

11 “Asleep” (Single B-Side) [2017 Remaster]

12 “Money Changes Everything” (Single B-Side) [2017 Master]

13 “Unloveable” (Single B-Side) [2017 Master