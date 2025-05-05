The Sneakiest Game Announcement Ever: ‘Ecco the Dolphin’ Has Come Back into My Life, and I Couldn’t Be Happier

I realize the majority of my favorite childhood gaming memories are the result of my time with the Sega Genesis. Comix Zone, Vectorman, Sonic 3 being connected to Sonic and Knuckles. These are just some of the things that have stayed with me throughout my life. One of those games is one I never owned but rented countless times. What I consider to be one of the most esoteric games of all time: Ecco the Dolphin. And now, at some point in the future, I’ll be able to relive that time with a new game in the series and a remaster of the original game, as well as Tides of Time.

‘ecco the dolphin’ just crept right back into my life

Just as I was attempting to come down from the Gears of War announcement, Shaun decided to drop the Ecco the Dolphin bomb in the chat. We haven’t seen this series since Ecco the Dolphin: Defender of the Future. Funny enough, Dwayne is the one who has made his Ecco love known the strongest. But I immediately responded with “WE ARE EATING TODAY”. Because this is objectively great news. The reveal came from Xbox’s Celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. They interviewed Ecco the Dolphin‘s creator, Ed Annunziata. He had this to say about the future of the franchise:

“Me and the entire original team are going to Remaster the original Ecco the Dolphin and Tides of Time games. Then we will make a new, third game with contemporary play and GPU sensibilities. Stay tuned to eccothedolphin.com.”

And if you do click that link, you’ll see a countdown that appears to end in a little under a year. So, we’ve got some time before anything else drops. But also, that can’t be the only thing that sits there for the entirety of the year, right? I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled, just in case they try to sneak something else past us. I’m sure a trailer or screenshots are on the way. And I can’t wait to see how they bring Ecco the Dolphin into this era of gaming.