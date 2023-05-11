The Southern Rapper with a Diamond Kirby Chain

Presented by Levi’s.

Earlier this year, TiaCorine – the “anime trap-star” with a diamond Kirby chain – went on her first ever US tour.

For the most recent episode of Noisey’s ‘6 Hours’, Freaky T invited us onto her bus as it pulled into New York. We saw how she lives while she’s on the road, and how – with the help of her childhood friend – she pulls together each show’s unique stage look.

We then bopped over to a pop-up that doubled as a super-fan meet-and-greet, and finally watched her take the stage in Queens.