The Spanish Call of Panthers Game-Winning FG is Tremendous



Yesterday’s game between the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants had just about everything for everyone. The Giants erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, taking the slimmest of leads at 31-30 with just over a minute to play. Eli Manning hit rookie sensation Saquon Barkley for 14 yards for his second receiving TD on the day, and snapped New York’s streak of 36 consecutive games without scoring 30 or more points—the longest such streak in the NFL. Earlier in the game, Saquon caught the first touchdown of his career, but it wasn’t Eli who threw it, it was Odell Beckham, Jr. for 57 yards. It was all pretty wild, but shit really got bananas at the end of the game.

Down 1, with a minute to go, the Panthers got the ball on their own 25 and picked up only 30 yards before sending out Graham Gano for a 63-yard field goal attempt on what would the final play of the game. He absolutely drilled it—the attempt would have been good from 70—and sent the Panthers into hysterics, while the Giants were left stunned. All of that was exciting enough, but add in the reaction from Panthers Spanish broadcast team of Jaime Moreno and Luis Moreno, Jr. and you turn it all the way up to 11.

The Giants can’t be too bummed—it took an absolute bomb of a field goal to beat them as time expired—but this is now the second time in as many years they’ve been beaten at the last second by a long-range field goal. Last year in week three, Eagles kicker Jake Elliot hit a 61-yarder to beat the Giants in Philadelphia. So…at least this year it wasn’t a loss in the division to a bitter rival?