The Special Olympics Have an ‘Urgent Request’ for Kid Rock After Offensive FOX News Interview

Kid Rock has been called out by the Special Olympics for dropping an offensive slur in a recent interview.

Last week, Robert “Kid Rock” Ritchie, 54, was a guest on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime, and during the conversation, he used the R-word while describing his Halloween costume. In response, Special Olympics Chief Inspiration Officer Loretta Claiborne has penned an open letter to Robert, addressing how harmful his language can be to an entire community of people.

“The R-Word deeply demeans and harms people with intellectual disabilities,” she wrote. “I’m writing to you personally with an urgent request: Please acknowledge the hurt caused and use this moment to stand with us in rejecting that word and the prejudice it represents.”

If you're looking for a politically correct Halloween costume idea … you ain't gonna find one with Kid Rock.



🎥 FOX News pic.twitter.com/nkt6zFA2Ze — TMZ (@TMZ) October 25, 2025

“Words like ‘r*****ed’ and ‘r*****’ have a long, painful history of being used to belittle and dehumanise,” Claiborne continued. “When anyone, especially someone in the public eye uses them, it reopens wounds that so many of us have worked so hard to heal.”

“You have the chance to turn this incident into a statement of strength, to acknowledge the harm, to stand with people with intellectual disabilities, and to help lead the conversation toward greater understanding and respect,” Claiborne added.

Concluding her letter, Claiborne wrote, “I would be honored to speak with you and share more about the movement for inclusion and respect that has changed so many lives, including my own. Together, we can use this moment to build a world where every person is valued and respected.”

Kid Rock has not responded to the letter at this time, and since I honestly don’t see a world in which he takes this even remotely seriously, let’s stop talking about him and instead let me share a little about Loretta Claiborne.

Claiborne is a speaker and multi-sport athlete who holds seven Olympic gold medals. She was the first Olympic athlete elected to the Special Olympics International Board of Directors, as noted by Billboard, and, in 1996, she was presented with the 1996 Arthur Ashe ASPY Courage Award by Denzel Washington. I’d say she sounds like a woman of strong conviction and resolve.