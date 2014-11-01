The Sphere That Plays Electronic Music

There aren’t many chances to find people developing technology that goes beyond all the mediocre stuff out there, creating new ways of spreading music through unconventional inventions. We are used to seeing traditional piano keys, synthesizers full of knobs, or more recently, launchpads—consoles filled with buttons laid out like chessboards that glow in different colors (seemingly their most impressive feature). For Adam Place, this was all too conventional. So he developed a new way of interpreting electronic music.

AlphaSphere is one of the most recent inventions from Nu Desine, Adam Place’s company, which has created this peculiar sphere that breaks the traditional ways of “playing” music. Through tactile sensors, the sphere is connected to a program called AlphaLive, which helps you do real-time editing. This same software also works without the sphere, if you so choose.

Although this video has been described by its creator as “just a little taste” of the capabilities of this instrument, we wonder if this is something that we may see soon in some massive electronic music show. Maybe we won’t see David Guetta using it, but it’s something that a tech geek like Richie Hawtin may add to his set-up.