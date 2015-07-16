The Spoils of War: Burundi on the Brink (Dispatch 4)

Burundi’s crisis deepens following last week’s reported clashes between an unidentified rebel group and the Burundi Defense Force in the northwestern region of Burundi. The Burundian military killed over 30 militants and captured 170, according to the army’s spokesman. While the presidential vote is still scheduled for July 21, it appears President Pierre Nkurunziza now faces an apparent armed rebellion.

VICE News attended the Burundian army’s press conference in the Cibitoke province, where the military showed off the weapons seized after the conflict, as well as their captives, alleged to be the rebels responsible for attacking the Burundian military.

Videos by VICE

Watch “Firebombed Media (Dispatch 3)”

Watch “Inside a Bujumbura Opposition Stronghold (Dispatch 2)”

‘If They See Me Alive, They’ll Kill Me’: Burundi Refugees Filling Up Camps Across the Border