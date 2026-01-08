The Story Behind ‘Most Coveted’ Misfits Single, Recently Sold for Thousands, Along With Metallica and Tool

For those who like collecting rare and vintage vinyl records, here’s an interesting story. A collection of records from Metallica, Tool, the Misfits, and more sold for thousands of dollars at auction.

Vinyl marketplace Discogs publishes a Top 25 Most Expensive Records Sold list monthly. The company registered several metal, rock, and punk albums in December 2025.

The Misfits sit at the top of Discogs’ December list

The Misfits’ Bullet 7, from 1978, went for $7,500. “Released in June 1978, Bullet was the Misfits’ second single and featured four recordings from the Static Age sessions,” Discogs explained. “Unable to secure a label for a full-length release at the time, the band issued the tracks themselves through Glenn Danzig’s newly formed Plan 9 Records.”

Discogs also explained the project’s high value. “Following the initial pressings, Danzig was left with approximately 100 unused black-vinyl discs from the original pressing run, but no sleeves,” the company detailed.

Other artists on the list include The Velvet Underground & Nico, The Rolling Stones, and Pink Floyd

“To fulfill an order from Tesco Vee at Schoolkids Records in Ann Arbor, Michigan, those discs were paired with sleeves from the second pressing,” Discogs added. “Collectors now refer to this hybrid as the ‘third pressing,’ a uniquely improvised release that has become one of the most coveted Misfits singles.”

A 1984 test pressing of Metallica’s Ride the Lightning sold for $2,500, coming in at number 24 on the list. A special cut pressing of Tool’s Ænima snagged $3,488, securing the number 11 slot.

See some other high-selling December vinyls below:

1. The Misfits – Bullet (1978, Plan 9 Records, 7″, 45 RPM) — $7,550.

2. The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground & Nico (1967, mono, “Torso” cover) — $7,300.

6. Nirvana – Nevermind (1991) — $4,200.

9. Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here (1984, limited edition) — $4,000.

10. Sex Pistols – God Save The Queen (1977) — $3,800.

11. Tool – Ænima (1996, special cut) — $3,488.

13. Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here (1984, limited edition) — $3,333.

17. The Rolling Stones – Remastered Series (2003, SACD box set) — $2,800.

18. Nirvana – Nevermind (1991) — $2,790.

20. The Who – A Legal Matter / Kids Are Alright (1966, single) — $2,674.

24. Metallica – Ride The Lightning (1984, test pressing) — $2,500.