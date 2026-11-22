People are always going to be a little prudish about nudity, even if it’s for artistic purposes. After all, surveys suggest people think there’s somehow too much sex in movies, despite being statistically untrue.

It’s true today, and that stance was true when Erykah Badu released one of her all-timers, “Window Seat”, too. In the music video, she slowly undresses while walking through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, the same place where John F. Kennedy was killed. Then, she was abruptly assassinated by a figure off-screen akin to the president.

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According to Badu herself, she claimed it was a protest around the idea of ‘groupthink’ and was inspired by indie duo Matt & Kim’s “Lessons Learned”. “I saw a video by a group called Matt and Kim, and it was filmed in Times Square. I thought it was the bravest, most liberating thing I’ve ever seen two people do,” Erykah Badu told the Dallas Morning News.

“And I wanted to dedicate this contagious act of liberation and freedom to them. I hoped it would become something contagious that people would want to do in some way or another. Times Square is the most monumental place in New York, and when I was thinking of monumental places, the grassy knoll was the most monumental place in Dallas I could think of.”

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How ‘Window Seat’ Landed Erykah Badu in Court Dealing With Probation

Regardless of Badu’s artistic intent to liken groupthink to assassination, people were offended. Naturally, Dwaine Caraway, the mayor of Dallas at the time, took notice and advocated for stronger laws accordingly. He argued that if nothing is done, she would come back for a “Michael Jackson-type video” with multiple people stripping nude.

Eventually, Erykah Badu was charged with disorderly conduct and hit with a $500 fine. A witness came forward and claimed that she was offended since her two children were there. Though she maintained her point about nudity and the groupthink, she made it abundantly clear there was no beef with JFK.

“My point was grossly misunderstood all over America. JFK is one of my heroes, one of the nation’s heroes. John F. Kennedy was a revolutionary,” Erykah Badu told Wanda Sykes. “He was not afraid to butt heads with America, and I was not afraid to show America my butt-naked truth.”

The Mama’s Gun crooner challenged her disorderly conduct charge but eventually accepted the $500 fine. Then, she was hit with six months’ probation.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images