The Strange Psychology Behind Always Letting Your Coffee Go Cold

Recently, I noticed a bad habit: letting my coffee grow cold. Instead of being present and enjoying my morning cup, I often busy myself with other tasks: reading emails, sending pitches to my editor, tidying up my apartment, doomscrolling on TikTok…By the time I remember my steaming mug next to me, its contents are already lukewarm.

I couldn’t help but think, “There must be some sort of unconscious pattern driving this behavior.”

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I mean, the way I drink coffee reflects how I live my life: I neglect what brings me joy in the name of either productivity or emotional distraction/numbing. And like most things in today’s world, there’s actually a “theory” behind this habit: the cold coffee theory.

So, I decided to speak with a therapist about the concept and the psychology behind it.

What Is the Cold Coffee Theory?

The cold coffee theory suggests that those who let their coffee grow cold likely delay enjoyment and intentionality in their daily lives.

When I brew a cup of coffee, I feel excited to relish a sweet, warm, and soothing pick-me-up. In fact, it’s my favorite part of the day. (I’m not sure what that says about me.) And while I’m not expecting myself to drop everything and savor every sip in peace, I am hoping for a pocket of intentional time to myself.

Yet, as I stated earlier, I often end up neglecting my coffee for seemingly more “important” tasks, leaving behind a cold, half-empty mug. And unsurprisingly, this habit carried over to other parts of my life, too.

“The cold coffee theory really helps illustrate the impact that spending all our time caring for other things can have on our own well-being,” says Jonathan Goelz, LCSW, Executive Director of All in Solutions. “If we are consistently putting other people’s needs before our own, always dealing with responsibilities and not giving ourselves time to enjoy hobbies/fun activities, and are rushing to get started on the next task instead of stopping to enjoy our accomplishments, then we are letting our coffee go cold.”

How to Savor Your Coffee—and Your Joy

Allowing yourself to savor your coffee means allowing yourself to savor your joy, even if that means you’re not optimizing every minute of your day.

“The cold coffee theory often reveals that we are living in a future-oriented mindset and not taking the time to enjoy the current moment as it is,” says Goelz. “Learning to savor your coffee while it’s warm can be challenging, especially for people who have spent so much time prioritizing everything other than their own wants and needs.”

Like “stopping to smell the roses,” finding time to savor your warm coffee is about being present and intentional in each moment.

“I suggest adding small moments of mindfulness practice throughout your day,” says Goelz. “This could look like setting aside protected time in your schedule to enjoy hobbies, putting your phone or other distractions away for a few minutes, and paying attention to your senses. Not every moment of downtime needs to be productive, and learning to enjoy life’s simple pleasures can help us appreciate the meaningful moments that matter most to us.”