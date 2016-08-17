Alert! Alert! The ‘Stranger Things’ Soundtrack Will Be Performed Live This Year

Stranger Things is more than just a show on Netflix; it is a masterpiece, a gift that keeps on giving even when you thought you had been blessed enough. First you watched it, in a maximum of 2 days, probably forsaking sleep and possibly some meals and nerves along the way. Then you didn’t shut up about it. You still haven’t shut up about it, actually. Then the soundtrack was made available online last Friday, reigniting your feelings once more as you re-lived the rollercoaster of distress and conspiracy theories through a blaze of creepy 80s synths and foreboding beats. Now, the soundtrack is set to be performed live by its creators later this year.

Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein aka the Austin outfit S U R V I V E, who we interviewed here, have just been added to the bill for Unsound festival in Krakow alongside Death Grips and GAIKA and loads of other impossibly talented types. Their performance on October 16 will mark the world live premiere of the score, and you can imagine that if they’ve worked up a live show, then it probably won’t be the only they will announce. Fingers crossed this is the first of hopefully many opportunities you will get to stand in a throbbing crowd of adults crying at the number eleven. Watch this space.