The ‘Strawberry Moon’ Returns Next Week. Here’s What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign.

The first full moon of the summer is arriving next week on Monday, June 29, at 7:57 p.m. EST. Learn all about the Strawberry Moon—and how best to celebrate it

Why Is It Called the ‘Strawberry Moon’?

June’s Full Moon is called the “Strawberry Moon” to reflect the seasonal produce ripening around this time of year. Depending on when it lands during the month, it’s either the last Full Moon of the spring season or the first Full Moon of the summer.

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According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, “While strawberries certainly are a reddish-pink color and are roundish in shape, the origin of the name ‘Strawberry Moon’ has nothing to do with the Moon’s hue or appearance, despite the evocative imagery (shown in the artist rendering below).

“This ‘Strawberry Moon’ name has been used by Native American Algonquian tribes that live in the northeastern United States as well as the Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples to mark the ripening of ‘June-bearing’ strawberries that are ready to be gathered,” the almanac reports. “As flowers bloom and early fruit ripens, June is a time of great abundance for many.”

This year, since it’s occurring after the summer solstice, we can view the Strawberry Moon as a kickoff to the summer season.

The Astrology of June’s Full Moon

This particular Full Moon will occur in the astrological sign of Capricorn. According to Astroseek, during this phase, “You might have a strong need for being useful to society, and you look for justification in the outside world. You may underestimate what you want from yourself and for yourself.”

You might also resent those around you, especially if you’re feeling ignored or shut out. Be careful not to act on impulse or emotion, and rely on yourself for validation.

“Do not seek approval from the outside; it will not help you get rid of your doubt, and it is harmful to you,” Astroseek reports. “You have to trust your inner values.”

Because this Full Moon illuminates the Cancer-Capricorn Axis, it will highlight the potential imbalance between private life (Cancer) and public life (Capricorn). During this Full Moon, find ways to create harmony between those two areas in your own life.

How to Celebrate the Strawberry Moon

Ready to celebrate the first Full Moon of summer? Here are some ways to honor this seasonal Full Moon.

1. Move Your Body

Full moons are all about releasing stagnant energy and limiting beliefs. What better way to do so than by physically moving your body? With June’s Full Moon being the first of this year’s summer season, get outside and into nature (if weather allows) by hiking, walking, or even doing yoga on the beach or in the grass. Since this Full Moon is also occurring in an Earth sign, there’s even more of a reason to ground yourself in nature.

2. Eat Seasonal Produce

Purchasing local seasonal produce is a great way to honor the Strawberry Moon and connect with the Earth. Whether you’re baking a strawberry crisp or cooking up some fresh zucchini, express your gratitude for the food on your plate—and for the world around you.

3. Take Action on a Goal

As the first Full Moon of summer, what better occasion for finally taking action on a goal? Whether it’s launching your new podcast, starting your running journey, or embarking on the solo trip of your dreams, now is a great time to put yourself out there and make your dreams come true.