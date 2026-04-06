The Strokes Just Announced a New Album, ‘Reality Awaits’

The Strokes have just announced a new album coming this summer.

The album, the band’s seventh, will be titled Reality Awaits. The Strokes shared the news Monday via a teaser video styled as a 1980s car ad accompanied by music that sounds an awful lot like it could be included on an upcoming Strokes album.

Videos by VICE

“In the flesh, it’s even sexier,” the copy reads, over an image of a 1980s model Nissan sports car. (I’m guessing the guys are re-watching Mad Men like the rest of us?)

It will be the first Strokes album in six years (Best Rock Album Grammy winner The New Abnormal was released in 2020). The band has a busy year of festival engagements ahead of them, including Coachella this weekend, Bonnaroo, and San Francisco’s Outside Lands.

Speaking of San Francisco, the band made their recent return to the stage with a sold-out underplay at the Warfield. They’ll follow that up with a show at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium tonight. See the full list of The Strokes tour dates below.

Apr 6, 2026 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium [BUY TICKETS]

Apr 11, 2026 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival [BUY TICKETS]

Apr 18, 2026 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival [BUY TICKETS]

Jun 12, 2026 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo [BUY TICKETS]

Jul 19, 2026 – Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival [BUY TICKETS]

Aug 8, 2026 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands [BUY TICKETS]

Aug 14–16, 2026 – Tokyo + Osaka, Japan @ Summer Sonic 2026 [BUY TICKETS]

Aug 22, 2026 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven Festival [BUY TICKETS]

Sep 18, 2026 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival [BUY TICKETS]

Sep 20, 2026 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival [BUY TICKETS]