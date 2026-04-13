The Strokes Just Announced the Reality Awaits World Tour for 2026

The Strokes have just announced a headlining world tour for 2026 in support of their upcoming album, Reality Awaits, which will be released June 26.

The 37-date world tour includes mostly U.S. dates, including such festivals as Bonnaroo, Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, Just Like Heaven in Pasadena, and San Francisco’s Outside Lands. Plus, arena and amphitheater dates in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Philly, two nights at Red Rocks, Vancouver, Seattle, and more.

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Japan’s Summer Sonic festival is also on the books, as well as 10 UK/EU dates, including London, Berlin, Barcelona, Paris, Dublin, and more. Thundercat, Hamilton Leithauser, Cage The Elephant, Fat White Family, Alex Cameron, and more will be appearing at select dates.

View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

The Strokes 2026 Tour: How to Get tickets

Tickets to The Strokes’ Reality Awaits 2026 tour will first be available via an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, April 15 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access. General onsale will begin Friday, April 17 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster. Set your reminder here!

You can also find The Strokes tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Somehow still the world’s greatest rock band (in this unc’s humble opinion!), The Strokes made the announcement fresh off their weekend one Coachella appearance, their first performance at the festival in 15 years. Their chock-full-of-hits set included mostly classics from debut Is This It and sophomore effort Room on Fire, plus some First Impressions of Earth and 2020’s The New Abnormal. (All my favorites! Nice!)

06/12 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/15 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

06/17 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *

06/19 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

06/21 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre *

06/23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

06/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann *

06/27 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

07/12 — Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront ☨

07/14 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

07/15 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

07/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater ‡

07/19 — Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

07/22 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

07/23 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

08/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/14 — Tokyo, Japan @ Summer Sonic

08/15 — Osaka, Japan @ Summer Sonic

08/22 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

08/25 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/27 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/28 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/12 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

09/13 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/17 — Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater

09/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

09/20 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

10/06 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2 §

10/11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome §

10/13 — Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome §

10/15 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena §

10/17 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena §

10/20 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi §

10/22 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena §

10/25 — Newcastle, United Kingdom @ Utilita Arena §

10/26 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live §

10/28 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena §

* = w/ Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser

☨ = w/ Hamilton Leithauser

‡ = w/ Cage the Elephant and Thundercat

† = w/ Hamilton Leithauser and ÖLÜM

§ = w/ Fat White Family and Alex Cameron