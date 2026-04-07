The Strokes Surprise Fans with New Single—By Mailing Them a Cassette

The Strokes‘ announcement yesterday of their new album, Reality Awaits, was of course a hugely welcome one for fans. And now, the band has rewarded some of their very biggest fans with a sneak preview of what’s to come.

100 fans who joined The Strokes SMS marketing list last week received a copy of a brand-new song, “Going Shopping,” on cassette tape by mail. (And you thought the announce video was retro.) It’s definitely the same song teased in the video, characterized by an 80s-sounding chorus-drenched guitar riff backed by synths and a dance-y drumbeat.

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The full version features the Strokes in classic form, with riffing guitars and a laid-back (though autotuned to the high heavens) Casablancas vocal deadpanning a critique of, what else, capitalism. Hear a ripped version, uploaded by a fan, below.

“Going SHopping” Live Performance

The Strokes also performed “Going Shopping” live for the first time last night at their show at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. “I guess, why not, right? It’s already out there. New song,” said Casablancas before launching into “Going Shopping.”

The Strokes have a healthy calendar of festival dates coming up, including Coachella this weekend, for which set times were just announced. View all The Strokes 2026 tour dates below.

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Apr 11, 2026 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival [BUY TICKETS]

Apr 18, 2026 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival [BUY TICKETS]

Jun 12, 2026 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo [BUY TICKETS]

Jul 19, 2026 – Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival [BUY TICKETS]

Aug 8, 2026 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands [BUY TICKETS]

Aug 14–16, 2026 – Tokyo + Osaka, Japan @ Summer Sonic 2026 [BUY TICKETS]

Aug 22, 2026 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven Festival [BUY TICKETS]

Sep 18, 2026 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival [BUY TICKETS]

Sep 20, 2026 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival [BUY TICKETS]