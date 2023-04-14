The Struggles of PSVR 2 and ‘The Last of Us’ on PC

Patrick returns from his vacation with a sickness, but a new appreciation for the most recent Bayonetta game. Elsewhere, Rob’s new setup has growing pains, including the discovery that not even a mighty 4090 can overcome a botched PC port of The Last of Us. We also discuss online harassment campaigns and how they’re covered, the PSVR 2’s seemingly shaky launch, and different strategies for engaging with Roblox’s exploitative underbelly.

Discussed: PSVR 2 5:02, Rob’s New Setup 23:28, Resident Evil 4 Remake 58:10, Ada Wong’s Voice Actor Harrassed off Instagram 1:04:33, The Last of Us PC 1:21:37, Bayonetta Origins 1:35:55, The Question Bucket 1:40:53, Outro and Announcements 1:53:15

