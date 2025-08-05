The Sturgeon Full Moon Is Coming: Everything to Know

The next full moon will occur on Saturday, August 9, at 3:55 a.m. EST in the zodiac sign of Aquarius. Known as the Sturgeon Moon, August’s full moon packs heightened energy and deep symbolism. Let’s break it down.

What Is the Sturgeon Full Moon?

Each month’s full moon has its own origin name, many of which come from Native American, Colonial American, and European sources. The Sturgeon Full Moon is the name for August’s full moon, which occurs during a time when sturgeon fish (a large, prehistoric-looking fish) were most widely caught in the Northern Hemisphere.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, “The name Sturgeon Moon comes from the giant lake sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain; this native freshwater fish was readily caught during this part of summer and an important food staple for Native Americans who lived in the region. At one time, the lake sturgeon was quite abundant in late summer, though they are rarer today.”

Some other common names for this particular moon include the Flying Up Moon, Corn Moon, Ricing Moon, and Mountain Shadows Moon. This year’s Sturgeon Full Moon is the second-to-last full moon of the summer, with September’s Corn Moon being the last one before the Autumn Equinox.

How to Spot August’s Full Moon

The Sturgeon Moon will occur on August 9 at 3:55 a.m. EST. However, it will rise in the evening hours (around sunset) and be visible in its full glory for a day or two leading up to and following the official “full moon” phase. So, basically, you should be able to spot this full moon over the horizon all weekend long—so long as the skies are clear.

Symbolism of August’s Sturgeon Moon

Spiritually speaking, many people believe that the Full Sturgeon Moon brings forth stirred emotions. Sturgeons themselves are known to “stir up” the mud at the bottom of lakes. Symbolically, this represents our repressed emotions surfacing despite our best attempts to push them down. Because full moons are associated with intense energy, this might provide an opportunity to process, feel, and release old emotions.

You might be wondering: how can you process such extreme feelings? Many experts recommend sitting quietly with yourself, meditating, and honoring whatever comes up. You can journal, speak through it with a friend or mental health professional, or just let yourself feel the intensity of your wounds and grief. This isn’t something to fear—rather, it’s a welcomed process that will open you up to deeper healing and new opportunities.

The Sturgeon Moon also symbolizes resilience, as sturgeons can live for up to 150 years. Additionally, many associate this full moon (and others) with ancient wisdom and traditions. Now is the time to honor yourself and the generations who came before you.

Full Moon in Aquarius

This particular full moon is occurring in the humanitarian sign of Aquarius—one day after the Lion’s Gate Portal (8/8). According to astrologists, August 8 is the best day of the year to manifest. And with the sturgeon full moon happening on the 9th, you’re in even more luck.

The full moon in Aquarius inspires us to transform for the better. This highly independent and philanthropic sign encourages positive change, collective efforts, and aligned action. You might feel a little more rebellious or intellectually stimulated during this time.

Full moons are also known for their potent and emotional energy, making this weekend ideal for releasing anything that might be holding you back.