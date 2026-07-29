The Subtle Signs You’re Already in a ‘Silent Divorce,’ According to Therapists

Most couples who end up in a silent divorce never saw one coming. That’s the thing about it—there’s no affair, no screaming match, no moment of reckoning. Just two people who got very good at running a household together and somewhere along the way forgot they were supposed to be more than that.

Therapists call it a silent divorce, and it’s more common than the term implies. Lisa Lavelle, a licensed clinical social worker and couples therapist in New York City, told CNN that she sees it regularly—couples who look functional from the outside but have quietly checked out of each other. “One of the first red flags that I tend to see when couples are on the verge of or in a silent divorce is when they feel more like roommates than romantic partners,” she said.

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Sex and relationship psychotherapist Miranda Christophers, founder of The Therapy Yard, told HuffPost UK that the slide accelerates after children arrive, or when work and outside commitments absorb the energy that used to go into the relationship. “People can often feel their partner no longer has the same interest in them,” she said. “A very common observation will be that communication, emotional intimacy and connection have deteriorated.” Unresolved conflicts chip away at the foundation over time, even when nobody’s actively arguing.

What makes a silent divorce so hard to catch is that the warning signs look like ordinary life. Conversations filter down to practical matters. Physical affection becomes an afterthought. Fights happen less, but not because things improved; because one or both partners have stopped investing enough to bother. Stephanie Moir, a licensed mental health counselor with Serene Mind Counseling, told CNN the emotional and physical withdrawal usually move together. “A silent divorce is when you’re not legally separated, but you’re definitely emotionally, mentally and almost to a certain point physically removed, too, from your spouse,” Moir said. “It can be isolating.”

Relationship scientist John Gottman spent decades watching couples at the University of Washington and found that the thing predicting whether they’d make it had almost nothing to do with how they fought. It came down to what he called “bids for connection“—a glance, a comment, a hand on someone’s arm—and whether the other person responded. Couples who stayed together did, about 86% of the time. Couples who later split responded about 33% of the time. Two out of three moments, ignored.

Christophers recommends treating the relationship as something that needs active, scheduled attention. “People are often busy working on other things: work/career, family, life admin, friends, and the thing that gives is the relationship,” she told HuffPost UK. Carving out recurring time to check in—not about the kids or the calendar, but about each other—can interrupt the drift before it calcifies.

Signs you may be heading toward a silent divorce:

Conversations have narrowed almost entirely to logistics and household management

Physical and emotional intimacy have faded in tandem

Arguments have become less frequent because the investment is gone, not because things improved

You feel alone even when your partner is in the room

You’ve lost curiosity about each other’s inner lives

Emotional support is coming from friends, family, or colleagues instead of your partner

You can no longer picture a shared future you’re actively building together

A rough patch and a silent divorce aren’t the same thing, and one doesn’t automatically become the other. The distance that builds in a long relationship can close, but not if both people have already accepted it as the new arrangement.