The Summer Issue of Vice Magazine Is Out Now

This is an introduction to the new issue of Vice magazine, v29n2: THE REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL ISSUE. To subscribe to four print issues each year, click here. Subscribe by September 24 to ensure that the forthcoming fall issue, v29n3, is the first that you are sent.

It can seem these days as though people are desperate to define themselves by the thing that makes them most miserable. Whether they’re French farmers spraying liquid manure over local council buildings, civic nationalists fretting about shoplifting while the world burns, or Nerd Reich dweebs raging against the profane insult of being born human, it feels like we have all internalized sadness and anxiety to such a degree that even if there were any joy left in the world, chances are we wouldn’t be able to sniff it out.

Videos by VICE

Doing what everyone else does, saying what everyone else says, and thinking what everyone else thinks are three of the most boring things you can do. So, for the summer installment of the recently resurrected Vice magazine, we leant into our contrarian instincts and wound up in a surprisingly happy place—The Reasons to Be Cheerful Issue is out now, on shop shelves and in the hands of our subscribers, and it might just change your depressing life forever.

In it, you’ll find a bounty of emotional buoyancy aids to keep you afloat in a stormy world. Such as: a brand new type of ecstasy, with way more high and a lot less of the low. A somewhat radical idea for fighting climate change that involves nuking the Earth’s crust. Heartening photographic proof that teenage rave kids are still winding up police, a rebuke to the idea that Gen Z hate sex, and a delightful Jamie Lee Taete fashion shoot with Princess Diana, the Prophet Abraham, and other A-list talent both living and dead.

a reveler at the grave-raiding dawn dance party of gajon, in west bengal (photo by rana pandey)

There’s a ton of photos so good you’d pay big money on the black market to get your hands on the TIFFs, including a report from Rana Pandey on an Indian death party in West Bengal, where revelers raid infant graves and dance at dawn with corpses and skulls to prove that even when it comes, your final breath is just a part of existence that paves the way for new life. When you get your head around the hygiene issues, it’s a compelling argument.

We have an uplifting opening letter from Shanghai, where Dean Kissick was busy seeking reasons for cheer, a punchy letters page, and a radical argument that perhaps the internet *isn’t* destroying us, as well as an intoxicating 14-page photo report from the last strip club left standing in Miami Beach. And if none of that works magic on your mood, seek solace in Michael Holden‘s Seven Mental Coping Strategies for the End of the World, or schadenfreude in the strife of a Japanese man named Toco who spent thousands turning himself into a dog but whose zoo for other human dogs is rumored to have hit the skids. Poor Toco!

For more of a lowdown on the issue, read A Letter From the Editor (i.e. me) right here.

You can find The Reasons to Be Cheerful Issue at Barnes & Noble stores in the U.S. now. A subscription saves you the journey: for just $70 a year, you’ll get four issues of Vice magazine, delivered right to your door. Membership options below.

What You’ll Get and What It Costs

For $70 per year, you can get our full-works print and digital membership—you’ll receive all 4 print issues of the magazine per year straight to your door, as well as exclusive access to the paywalled Members Only section of VICE.com.

While print is back, that doesn’t mean we’re leaving the internet behind. With a digital membership, you can jump the paywall into our Members Only Section, where you’ll get exclusive early access to brand new VICE documentaries before they’re streaming anywhere else, as well as members-only content from our best writers and columnists.

If, for some reason, you don’t want the magazine, you can get an annual digital-only membership for $20 a year—or $2 per month, if you’d rather do it that way.

The cash we raise through this will be funneled straight back into making more great video and written editorial for you to gorge yourselves silly upon. It’s a virtuous cycle, insert yourself into it by browsing the various membership options below.

Shortly after signing up for the print subscription, you will receive an email asking you to confirm your shipping address. By signing up you agree to our privacy policy, terms and conditions, and our fulfilment policy.

WHAT’S INCLUDED IN THE PRINT & DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION?

4 x issues of Vice magazine, one arriving at your doorstep every quarter

of Vice magazine, one arriving at your doorstep every quarter Exclusive access to new VICE documentaries

Our paywalled Members Only section, featuring exclusive features and columns

PRICE: $70 PER YEAR

WHAT’S INCLUDED IN THE DIGITAL-ONLY SUBSCRIPTION?

Exclusive access to an all-new VICE documentaries

Our paywalled Members Only section, featuring exclusive features and columns

PRICE: $20 PER YEAR or $2 PER MONTH

Digital Monthly $2.00 / month Exclusive New VICE Documentaries

Exclusive New VICE Documentaries Member Exclusive Features & Columns Join Now Digital Annual $20.00 / year Exclusive New VICE Documentaries

Exclusive New VICE Documentaries Member Exclusive Features & Columns Join Now Print & Digital $70.00 / year Exclusive New VICE Documentaries

Exclusive New VICE Documentaries Member Exclusive Features & Columns

Member Exclusive Features & Columns 4 Magazines Delivered to Your Door Join Now × Add your account details Next

WHAT NEXT?

The print & digital subscription includes access to 4 magazines a year, while the digital only subscription includes online access to exclusive films and articles

By signing up you agree to our privacy policy (here), terms and conditions (here) and our fulfillment policy (here)

The magazine will be shipped internationally. Please get in touch if you have any queries related to shipping

Contact membersupport@vice.com with any questions related to the subscription