The Super Bowl is going to make it rain dollars on Atlanta’s strip clubs

Atlanta is gearing up to host Sunday’s big gridiron game, which is set to bring in some $205 million to the city’s coffers. And one local industry — adult entertainment— is expecting to get alot of its share of the Super Bowl haul in single dollar bills.

Atlanta’s strip clubs are already lucrative at over $240 million annual revenue for the city, but the Super Bowl promises a big windfall for workers, some coming from hundreds of miles away to seize the opportunity.

Tatiana “Juicy” Casimiro, a Houston mom of three and a club performer, will make the trip with a boxful of customized lighters promoting her act, selling each for $5. “It’s just a little extra hustle to promote myself,” she said, adding she hopes to come home from the Super Bowl with about $25,000.

Others strippers we spoke to told us they hope to be able to pay off all of their debt after the game. “And then I want to be able to sit there with some more money leftover, like, ‘OK, let’s get some lobster and shrimp, baby,’” a dancer who goes by the name Nunu told VICE News.

Recently, representatives from Magic City, Blue Flame and The Cheetah successfully petitioned city council to allow the clubs to remain open on Super Bowl Sunday — a day traditionally reserved for the Lord.

“As soon as you get off the highway, the first thing that you see off of I-20 is Magic City to the right and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to your left,” Katrina Fuqua, brand manager at the world famous strip club, told VICE News. “This is a marriage right now.”

