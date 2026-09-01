The Surprising Connection Between ‘Jackass’ and Tupac’s Murder Case

The Tupac murder trial has concluded, and a jury found Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis guilty of the icon rapper’s death. In a completely random twist, the case actually has a surprising connection to the Jackass franchise.

Davis was on trial in a Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, Nevada. On August 31, 2026, the trial concluded, with Davis convicted of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Videos by VICE

Now, here’s where the Jackass connection comes in. The Clark County District Attorney is Steve Wolfson, a longtime Nevadian seasoned attorney. Wolfson’s daughter is stand-up comedian and Jackass alum Rachel Wolfson. She starred in Jackass Forever and Jackass: Best and Last.

In the wake of the case, Steve Wolfson spoke with journalists and praised the outcome. “There’s a saying in the criminal justice system: justice delayed is justice denied,” Wolfson said during a press conference, as reported by local news outlet KVVU. “Well, not today. Not in this case. Yesterday, the jury delivered swift justice.”

“I don’t think any of you would have predicted in less than three hours,” he went on to say. “That sends a message… that it wasn’t a difficult decision to reach justice in this case.”

DA Steve Wolfson says the case against Davis “was not an easy” one

DA Wolfson went on to commend his two Chief Deputy District Attorneys: Marc DiGiacomo and Binu Palal, for their successful prosecution in the trial. “This was not an easy case,” he said. “Think about it. This was a case that was brought 30 years after the crime… Mr. DiGiacomo and Mr. Palal, in their effort and their ability, helped obtain justice.”

The longtime attorney pointed out that admissions in interviews and even his own memoir led to Davis’ conviction. “The strength of our case was Mr. Davis,” Wolfson explained. “And all of the interviews, and the book writing, and the podcasts, and his mouth. At the end of the day, I think it came down to, who do you believe?”

Finally, Wolfson addressed the notion that Davis and his legal team will appeal the conviction. “We feel confident in the strength of our case,” he said. “We expect an appeal, and we will defend that appeal.”

Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures