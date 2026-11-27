Being a virgin at 25 can feel like you’re the only person who missed a meeting everyone else attended. Except there are a lot more people in the same position than you might think.

A new U.K. survey found that a third of 16- to 24-year-olds have never had sex, compared with around one in five back in 1990. Americans are having less sex, too. An Institute for Family Studies analysis found that 24% of adults ages 18 to 29 hadn’t had sex in the previous year, twice the percentage reported in 2010.

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The decline starts young. Indiana University researcher Debby Herbenick looked at data from more than 4,000 Americans and found that teenage girls reporting no sexual activity increased from 49.5% in 2009 to 74% in 2018. Among boys, it rose from 28.8% to 44.2%.

“We don’t expect there to be one explanation or one driver in these decreases,” Herbenick told Scientific American.

There are a few possible explanations, though, and some are probably relatable for anyone who’s tried dating lately.

1. The Longer You Wait, the More Awkward It Can Feel

Imagine being 27 and having to tell someone you’ve been dating that you’ve never had sex. Maybe they won’t care, but you’ve already spent weeks worrying about their reaction.

For some people, that embarrassment becomes a reason to avoid dating altogether. Another year passes, and the conversation they’ve been dreading feels even harder to have.

2. Dating Apps Aren’t Helping

You download an app, spend way too much time choosing photos, and start talking to someone who seems promising. Three days later, they’ve disappeared, and you’re back to answering “What are you looking for on here?”

“Dating apps have gamified sex and intimacy, making it much harder to build trust and connection,” psychotherapist Katie Callaghan told Metro.

For someone already nervous about dating or sexual inexperience, the constant rejection can make the whole experience exhausting.

3. Social Media Has Everyone Feeling Inadequate

It’s hard to feel great about yourself when your Instagram feed is full of ridiculously attractive people who seem to have no trouble finding someone to sleep with. After a while, you start wondering what everyone else has figured out that you haven’t.

Callaghan warned that some men struggling with rejection can end up drawn toward incel communities, where their frustration with dating gets reinforced. It becomes even harder to approach someone when you’ve spent years feeling inadequate.

4. Some People Just Don’t Want to Have Sex

Not everyone is desperate to lose their virginity. Some people are asexual, others are waiting for marriage, and some haven’t met anyone they want to sleep with.

After the 2024 U.S. election, some women also expressed interest in South Korea’s 4B movement, rejecting heterosexual relationships. How many actually followed through is harder to establish.

For people who want to become sexually active, Callaghan recommends exploring their own sexuality first. Knowing what feels good can make early sexual experiences less intimidating.

And if you’re 25 and haven’t had sex yet, you’re hardly alone. You just don’t hear about those people as often as the ones who won’t shut up about getting laid.