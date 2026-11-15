The Surprisingly Simple Self-Care Habit That Could Help You Feel Less Stressed

If you crave structure in your life, you likely understand the importance and benefit of maintaining a healthy daily routine. Even if you have limited time and energy, you still cultivate small, regular wellness habits—or “micro-routines.” According to experts, these intentional pockets of time can help keep you feel grounded, supported, and consistent.

Little did I know that I’ve been using micro-routines for years without realizing it. In fact, most of us probably engage in this pattern every day. But as you know, we now have a term for every possible human behavior out there.

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Anyway.

Here’s what you should know about micro-routines—and how to create some that work for you.

What Is a Micro-Routine?

A micro-routine is a small yet regular habit that’s considered too short for a full-length “routine” but serves a similar purpose. Think: three minutes of stretching, a five-minute EFT tapping session, reading a few pages of a book.

“I often refer to micro-routines as bite-sized self-care or micro-moments for self-care. Simply put, [a micro-routine is] a very short series of steps or items that you [engage] in that promotes your wellness,” says Ashley Fields, therapist and adjunct professor in the Indiana University School of Social Work Master’s program. “Oftentimes, our days are packed wall to wall with obligations to and expectations from other people. How often are we taking time to show ourselves attention and care? For a lot of us, not often.”

Many of us don’t have time for a 30-to-60-minute morning routine before heading off to work—unless, of course, we want to miss out on some extra sleep. Personally, I’ll choose rest.

But routines don’t need to be extensive or strict. They’re meant to support us, not exhaust or overwhelm us. Rather than dreading your routines, you should look forward to engaging in them and grounding yourself.

“When I bring up self care, often the responses I get are ‘I don’t have time for a vacation right now,’ or ‘It takes so long and so many steps to get that massage,’ and it’s valid,” says Fields. “Some self care items, while great, can be lengthy and expensive, but micro-routines are great, because they aren’t special one time events. They are a small vote towards giving yourself the attention and care your need and deserve daily.”

Why Micro-Routines Are So Impactful

In my experience, micro-routines are no less impactful than full-on routines. In fact, they often help keep us accountable, as they’re far more doable than hour-long workout sessions or a half-hour of meditation. The short yet mindful habits are easier to keep and work into even the busiest of days.

“Micro-routines can be easier to maintain because they aren’t elaborate and they can be accessible in nearly any environment,” says Fields. “Mentally, they are beneficial because you are able to acknowledge that you are taking care of yourself. You feel like, even in the busyness of life, you stopped, heard what you needed, and gave yourself what you needed. They help to reduce stress and lessen friction that leads to burnout.”