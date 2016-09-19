The Sushi Chef: Daisuke Nakazawa

Daisuke Nakazawa is the co-owner and sushi chef at Sushi Nakazawa, one of New York City’s most renowned destinations for omakase. He serves a style of sushi inspired by his adopted hometown, taking the skills he learned during his his 11-year apprenticeship at Sukibayashi Jiro (of Jiro Dreams of Sushi fame) and applying them to ingredients and flavor profiles that would ruffle feathers at home in Tokyo. Always rigorous, but never a purist, Nakazawa’s drive to become number one is helped by his refusal to be bound by dogma.

