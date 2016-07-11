The Sushi Chef: Hideo Kuribara

Hideo Kuribara is the owner and sushi chef of Ushiwakamaru in Chelsea, New York. From a young age, Kuribara knew he wanted to dedicate his life to sushi and has worked hard ever since to perfect his craft.

While he was told that he was too slow in the kitchen and would never be able to open a restaurant of his own, he never let it get to him, and proved everyone wrong. After running successful restaurants for nearly ten years, Chef Kuribara is proof that hard work and dedication pay off.

