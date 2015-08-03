The Sushi Chef: Miki Izumisawa

Meet Miki Izumisawa, the female sushi chef who is pushing the boundaries of traditional sushi with nature-inspired fusion dishes, and doing it with an all-women staff. For the last 15 years, Miki Izumisawa has been quietly forging a path for female sushi chefs while creating cuisine that blurs the line between art and food. From her 21-seat restaurant 242 Cafe Fusion Sushi, which overlooks the ocean in the Southern California community of Laguna Beach, Miki transforms elements of the natural world into sashimi and rolls with names such as Moon & Sun, Lava Flow, and Feather in the Sky. Miki’s style is anything but conventional, but her one rule? No soy sauce.
