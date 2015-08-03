The Sushi Chef: Miki Izumisawa

Meet Miki Izumisawa, the female sushi chef who is pushing the boundaries of traditional sushi with nature-inspired fusion dishes, and doing it with an all-women staff.

For the last 15 years, Miki Izumisawa has been quietly forging a path for female sushi chefs while creating cuisine that blurs the line between art and food. From her 21-seat restaurant 242 Cafe Fusion Sushi , which overlooks the ocean in the Southern California community of Laguna Beach, Miki transforms elements of the natural world into sashimi and rolls with names such as Moon & Sun, Lava Flow, and Feather in the Sky. Miki’s style is anything but conventional, but her one rule? No soy sauce.

