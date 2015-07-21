The Sushi Chef: Oona Tempest and Toshio Oguma

Toshio Oguma believes the most important part of making sushi is maintaining one’s ‘magokoro’ (true heart), which is clear in each piece of sushi he presents to his guests. This philosophy also extends to his teaching. Oguma-san will teach anybody with one condition: they have passion.Through the work of his most recent apprentice—Oona Tempest, who works behind the sushi bar—one can see that this is definitely the case. With a background in Japanese art, Oona is just one more example of a series of fortunate and random events that has led to the success of Tanoshi.

Videos by VICE

Season 1 Episode 4 of The Sushi Chef. Watch more