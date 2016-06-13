The Sushi Chef: Kiyokawa

After nearly 20 years in the City of Angels, sushi chef Satoshi Kiyokawa has become a staple of the LA sushi scene. From behind the counter at his Beverly Hills restaurant Go By Kiyokawa, he draws inspiration from the simple things in life, but his food is anything but ordinary.

Taking notes from his upbringing in Kobe, Japan, Kiyokawa’s style is deeply rooted in traditional Japanese practices. By tapping into his own creativity, he crafts one-of-a-kind dishes like “smoked” salmon nigiri and hand-carved ice bowls. By focusing on unique presentation and top quality fish in a city known for its sushi, Kiyokawa delivers an entertaining yet intimate sushi experience in the heart of Los Angeles.

