The Swan Song of 50 Weapons — Final Tracks and Tour Dates

Back in July, we reported that the Modeselektor’s Berlin-based label 50 Weapons was calling it a day.

But the doors have been slow to close for the boutique electronic imprint. In October, they released anthology highlighting cuts from their decade long existence. Now the label is putting out a clutch of split vinyl releases, divvying up A Side / B Side duties to a selection of artists from their acclaimed roster, including: Anstam / Monolake, Shed / Modeskeletor, and BAMBOUNOU / Margaret Dygas.

Videos by VICE

The “final nail in the coffin” as the label puts its, will be from the label heads themselves. Modeselektor’s “Trees” (feat Paul St. Hilaire) / “50 Trees” will be released on December 18, just before the new year is rung in.

Extending 50 Weapons to vibrant afterlife is label’s farewell tour that will spill into 2016, with stops all over Europe, Montreal, and New York. Last week, our Thump pals in Manchester witnessed the second of these finale shows, describing the event in epic proportions.

You can watch 50 Weapons colorful R.I.P. video below.