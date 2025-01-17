The Switch 2 Joy-Con Optical Sensor Has Me Yearning for an HD ‘Mario Paint’ Game

Some of my fondest gaming memories from my youth weren’t even technically from a game. Mario Paint was more of an ‘artistic venture’ than a typical video game. But that didn’t stop me and my older brother from having an absolute blast with it. And honestly, kids are more creative than ever before. We’ve got 15-year-olds who are putting together full-scale LEGO stop-motion videos, for crying out loud. And I really hope Nintendo can utilize this new hardware feature to bring the joy of Mario Paint to a new generation.

Play video Video via Nintendo of America on YouTube Video via Nintendo of America on YouTube

‘Mario Maker’, ‘Mario Paint’, ‘Mario Osu’… The Possibilities Are Endless

The Nintendo Switch 2 has made its grand debut after months of leaks, rumors, and speculations. And the final result looks great, with a sleek new design that keeps things looking suitably “Nintendo-coded.” The all-black design with the pops of color helps it look ultra-modern while keeping some of that childhood whimsy and joy alive inside of us all. But, most importantly, the introduction of optical sensors in the Joy-Cons has me thinking back to the early days of my life.

Videos by VICE

Mario Paint was obviously targeted at the youth. Its general toolset, from what I remember, was pretty basic. I just remember loving watching things get erased, mainly because of the fancy effects that they had. The rocket ship, in particular, sticks out in my mind even to this day.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Without needing to worry about losing the ball in the bottom of the SNES mouse, things should be much easier to work with. I just feel like it would be a missed opportunity not to have some form of Mario Paint with this feature.

I already know it’s going to be a game-changer when it comes to FPS games. Being able to snap off a Joy-Con and use it like a mouse? Beautiful, I need every console to do that. Truthfully, though, I’d love to see Nintendo embrace its creative side again with this new technology. A competent, yet fun, art creation tool on a tablet that I can take anywhere? That sounds like a real system seller to me.

As long as it has the music maker again. Please, GOD.