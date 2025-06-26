The Switch and Switch 2 eShop Is a Warzone of Shovelware and Hentai Games. But ‘Ratshaker’ Isn’t Allowed in the US or Europe. Why?

My original Nintendo Switch was an indie machine, powering my love of all things weird, wild, and creative. During the first few years, the sheer amount of amazing indie games that I experienced for the first time on the handheld was astounding. Hyper Light Drifter, Furi, and so many other titles took up almost all of my time. But as the years went on, the moderation got a little more lax on what was allowed. Now, browsing the eShop feels like checking out the Google Play Store. Calculator apps, Hentai games, and shovelware galore. Yes, it’s completely fine that Hentai Games Collection Volume 1 is available for players to download, but Ratshaker is too controversial for release in the United States and Europe. I should have opened a private browser when I grabbed that link, shouldn’t I?

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Funnily enough, some Switch Games Are Less Censored Than PlayStation versions. So, Why Was ‘Ratshaker’ Approved for Release There?

After diving in on both PC and PlayStation, I was eagerly anticipating the chance to take my Ratshaker adventure on the go on Nintendo Switch. I mean, I technically still can if I want to. But I’m going to need to find a way to create a Nintendo Japan account and download it from there. Seemingly deemed too “controversial” for release by Nintendo of America and Nintendo of Europe, according to a press release. So, it seems Ratshaker will not be releasing anytime soon here in the States or Europe. It begs the question: why do other horror games, or hentai games, or whatever other types of games not receive the same type of treatment?

Videos by VICE

Yes, Ratshaker has you shaking a rat. But there are plenty of hunting games that depict the act of shooting an animal, and those are fine. Yes, Ratshaker has horror elements, blood, and viscera. But so do many other games. I mean, one of the flagship properties that Nintendo has loved since its inception deals with adorable animals beating the crap out of each other. But a creepy little horror game about shaking a Rat is too controversial? It feels a bit like the whole Mortal Kombat blood situation all over again.

Maybe We Could Look Forward to ‘Plumbershaker’ or ‘Hatshaker’ Instead? Sunscorched Studios, Hit Me up for Ideas, I Got You.

I know I’m not alone when I say that I’ve been eagerly anticipating the release of Ratshaker on the Nintendo Switch. The chance to swing this little bastard around using a Joy-Con sounds like the best way to play the game. After jumping in and messing with Ratshaker on the PlayStation 5, the physicality of it made it all the better. It just feels silly that out of all of the games that are available on the console, sexual or violent or anything in between, Ratshaker feels the burn.

Is there a chance that they’ll be able to release Ratshaker in the future? It’s hard to say. Maybe Doug Bowser got upset because he went into the barn and got an anvil dropped on his head, and said, “We can’t release this game on our platform.” Regardless, if Ratshaker finds its way home to the Switch, I’ll be there with open arms to welcome it. Maybe I’ll just make a Japanese Nintendo Account so I can get my fill.