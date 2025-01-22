The Nintendo Switch Is Entering Its Final Days, but It Won’t Go Out With a Whimper, According to a Prominent Leaker

With the Nintendo Switch 2 looming just beyond the horizon, we’re entering the Golden Days of the original hybrid console. It’s been nearly 8 years since its inception and release. And we’ve seen an amazing number of excellent games come out. Just because it’s on the way out, however, doesn’t mean that it’s going out to pasture. If leaks are to be believed, we’ve got a few more bangers coming out on the aging console. Certifying its status as an all-time great.

Screenshot: YouTube/Nintendo of America

The Nintendo Switch asks the Question: “It’s Hard Being the Greatest of All Time, Isn’t It?”

According to a leaker named Brazil on Famiboards, Nintendo may have a few more tricks up its sleeves for the original Nintendo Switch. Since the upcoming console has backward compatibility with nearly every original Nintendo Switch game, now would be a great time to unleash a bombardment of announcements for the original console. And with the leaks about the Nintendo Switch 2 being correct, I can’t help but be optimistic about this final Direct.

Alleged to release in February 2025, a final Direct focusing solely on the original Nintendo Switch may show up. If we believe Brazil, we’ll be seeing a “final big game” for the Switch 1. While he considers it to be a “niche game”, it’ll be a big announcement, and speculation is already brewing on boards across the web.

Could it be a new Rhythm Heaven game, like we speculated back during our Waypoint Wishlist? Or could it be the often rumored, but never materialized Mother 3 localization/remake that we desperately deserve? I guess we’ll just need to hold on tight and wait to see if this final Nintendo Direct materializes. Maybe this is when we’ll finally get our Metroid and Legend of Zelda ports.

No matter what happens, it’s safe to say that the Nintendo Switch was one of the best consoles that Nintendo has ever released. The hybrid form factor was a literal game changer. And it has one of the best libraries of games ever released. Let’s just hope that the Nintendo Switch 2 can live up to the hype. My body is ready.