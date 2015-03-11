The Synchronizers Hate Everything but Sex and Violence

Whenever you find yourself in a hopeless situation, there’s only one appropriate response: “Fuck that shit!” You got caught fare dodging? Fuck the money! You lost your keys? Fuck the door lock! Your boyfriend cheated on you? Fuck him! Actually, don’t fuck him. He’s an asshole.



The proper anthem for this attitude can of course only be called “Fuck That Shit,” and in this case, it’s shouted loudly by The Synchronizers, a dance collective on the Moonbootique label. The accompanying video is not short on emotionally-loaded images to go along with the message. After all, nothing is more stimulating to our receptors than moving images of sex and violence.

The Synchronizers begin the video with an alarmingly ripped dude who is obviously pissed, continues on to tattooed cleavage, quirky people who furiously gesture into the camera, and then some bare female breasts.The video is crowned by a martial warrior who is wielding a motherfuckin’ pierced (!) machete. Everything is just pretty great. Fuck boring music videos!