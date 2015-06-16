The Taco and Burrito Emojis Are About to Change Everything

In this history of communication, there has been the written word, the telegram, the phone call, the email, the text message … but now, we’re going to enter a new realm of human connection.

According to Emojipedia, which catalogs Unicode updates, it’s here: the long awaited taco emoji. Would you like guac on that?

For some reason, the world already has a corn emoji, a chestnut emoji, and even emojis for every flower imaginable. Today, however, we were blessed with news that we will finally be granted the almighty, heavily anticipated taco emoji. There have been petitions, Facebook groups, pissed off blog posts, and understandable pleas from the Taco Bell Twitter account demanding one, and the moment, my dear friends, has come. Pass the hot sauce.

Hard-shell and soft-shell fans alike can rejoice and join hands in what will surely be regarded as a major milestone in societal progress. Maybe one day, we’ll also have a flour tortilla taco emoji, but for now we’ll have to take what we can get and give the edge to those who prefer theirs crispy.

There are questions, of course. Will the taco emoji replace the pizza emoji? Answer: Unlikely. But think of it this way: Currently, when one wants to convey hunger—be it for today’s lunch, a casual dinner invitation, or a late-night drunken, unapologetic food binge—the pizza emoji seems to be the preferred method. Now we are presented with a choice: obviously, nobody is texting anyone the green apple, or the pot of honey (reserved for innuendos only), or—godforbid—the Japanese yam. It’s going to be the taco, or it’s going to be the pizza. But pizza never seems to fall out of favor, even alongside carne asada.

Second question. Will there also be a burrito emoji? Answer: Yes. Hell yes.

A bigger question, perhaps, is this: Will we as a human race begin to eat more tacos now that it will inevitably become a part of our regular text messaging and Instagram posts?

Who’s to say? All we know for certain is that this taco emoji is the holy grail of food symbology, and also, we’d really like a margarita right about now. With salt, thanks.