Thou shalt listen to a sparkling new single called “Balance” from up-and-coming Brooklyn-based electro-pop group Teen Commandments. Thou shalt watch their featured video for the single in which Kim Kardashian’s face becomes the fourth dimension. Thou shalt– OK, OK, I’ll stop. But you should definitely check out this weird AF video where the uncanny valley comes to life for a shirtless flash mob in a Taco Bell parking lot. That said, heaven awaits you.