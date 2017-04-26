The Riding Club Helping Disadvantaged Teens Aim Higher

Growing up is never easy, but the teenage girls who join Ebony Horse Club have one advantage over their peers: They get to ride horses. Founded in 2006, the organization is a community riding center and charity that teaches equestrian skills to underprivileged children in one of London’s most deprived areas.

Despite a vibrant community currently doing battle with the [Four Gentrifying Horsemen of the Apocalypse] experience higher than average levels of unemployment and high levels of teenage pregnancy, truancy, and homelessness. A small paddock and stables squeezed between a council estate and the train tracks, Ebony Horse Club offers disadvantaged school kids the chance to be mentored by youth workers and teaches them skills that can be developed into an equine or veterinary career.

Videos by VICE

Most of the girls at the club have loved horses from an early age, but never thought they would get the chance to ride them. A single riding session at the Riding Club, another London-based horse club, can cost up to £98. But lessons here cost under a tenner, and families can apply for further subsidies on top of that.

“From a young age I’ve always loved horses, but my mom always told me it’s too expensive,” says Leyla Sahebekhtiari, a 16-year-old student who describes herself as coming from a “low-income, single-mom family.” “Now that I’m able to do something that i dreamed of doing for so long, I think it’s unbelievable.”

Saddling up can be a powerful antidote to the stress and anxiety of daily teenage life, especially for those who may have never grown up around family pets or other animals.

“When I’m around horses, I feel more happy,” explains Zoe Cathrew, a 13-year-old who has been coming to Ebony Horse Club for the last five years. “I feel more myself, and I can be more myself around horses. I don’t have to act like someone else. I can just be myself.”

We headed down to the stables in Brixton to speak to some of the teens whose newfound love for horses has been a life-changing influence in their paths.

You would never think of having a horse riding club in Brixton. It’s definitely unusual, Brixton’s not really known for having horses or anything this spectacular. But feel like it’s very unusual to have it in Brixton, but the more you get used to it, the more it feels natural. I’ve been Brixton all my life, so I feel very comfortable here.

Read more: Teens Write Fanfic: Champion Figure Skaters Escape a Climate Change Nightmare

The skills that I’ve learnt here are definitely patience and self control. With horses, you definitely have to be patient with them because they might not listen to you. Self control as well—because when the horse doesn’t want to do what you want them to do, you have to control your behaviour.

I’ve always liked horses, but I never thought I’d get into a horse club. There was never any one near me and they were expensive. Before I came here, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. I didn’t know anything that I could do. I wasn’t sure because I wasn’t interested in much. As soon as I came here, I knew that horses were my life. I wanted to work with them. Before I came here, I was very shy and I wouldn’t speak to no one. But this place has opened me up. When I’m around horses, I feel more happy. Ebony’s given me hope with horses.

I’ve been coming to Ebony Horse for around four years. When I first told them, my friends didn’t believe me. They think, “What, you horse riding, no way!” They’re impressed. They’re surprised there’s places in London where you can horse ride, especially from where I come from and the kind of background I have.

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter

There’s not a lot opportunities for people like me with my background—I come from a low-income, single-mom family—that I can have the opportunity to horse ride and go on all these trips and adventures. I feel like I’m beating the stereotypes, grabbing opportunities where I can.

All photos and interviews by Alana McVerry.