The Terrifying ‘It Chapter 2’ Trailer Proves Nothing Is Ever Really Dead in Derry

Pennywise is back, everybody, and he’s ready to wreak some terrifying clown havoc on the unfortunate people of Derry once again! On Thursday, Warner Bros. released the first teaser trailer for It Chapter 2, the sequel to 2017’s adaptation of the Stephen King novel, and it looks like this one is gearing up to be even more traumatizing that the first. Check it out, but be warned—that lady’s terrifying, dead-eyed smile will haunt you for days:

The trailer opens with a long scene of Beverly, now played by Jessica Chastain, returning to her Maine hometown as an adult for a cup of tea with an old woman. Unfortunately, the woman turns out to be Pennywise’s daughter and creeps around pretty menacingly behind Beverly’s back as it slowly dawns on her that the nice old lady might not be as nice as she thought.

We also get a glimpse of the rest of the grown-up Losers’ Club, including James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough and Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, the character previously played by Finn Wolfhard. There are plenty of red balloons, too, because of course there are.

It Chapter 2 is due out in theaters September 6. Let’s hope this one won’t inspire another nationwide clown panic again. We’ve got enough problems in the world without more people lurking around the woods dressed in freaky clown makeup again, okay?