‘The Thing: Remastered’ Fixes Its Most Annoying Issue, Adds Cut Content From Original Release

The Thing is a cult classic across every medium. No matter if you’ve grown fond of the film, or grew up playing the PlayStation 2/Xbox original, it’s terror in its most pure form. A remastered version of the game was announced earlier this year, shocking everyone. It also appears that the beautification process is going to be more than just skin-deep. Nightdive Studios is ensuring the removal of the game’s most annoying flaw.

Video via Nightdive Studios on YouTube

‘The Thing’ Had an NPC Infection Issue That the Remaster Is Scrubbing Away

As confirmed in an exclusive article by SyFy.com, Nightdive Studios is erasing the most glaring issue of the original game. The Thing: Remastered is fixing NPC infections — even though they passed a blood test. These “burst-outs” were some of the most annoying issues with the original game, according to reviews and player feedback. It seems like Nightdive is doing whatever is possible to ensure that players get the definitive The Thing experience.

Screenshot: Nightdive Studios

Quoted in the original article by Josh Weiss, Mark Atkinson — director of the original game —had this to say:

“Scripted burst-outs of previously uninfected NPCs were one of the biggest complaints in the original games. In The Thing: Remastered, we removed them entirely and instead make some NPCs more prone to infection. And if they still survive, they are so traumatized they cower down and ‘crack up.’”

Mark Atkinson is working closely with Nightdive Studios on The Thing: Remastered. He, alongside Nightdive, hopes to squash as many bugs as possible to make this the best remaster possible. It also includes a variety of cut content that didn’t make its way into the original game, making it easily the most content-rich and polished version of the cult classic.

Nightdive always delivers by remastering classic games lost to the annals of time. I can’t wait to dive into The Thing: Remastered. I’m a sucker for games like this, and this looks like it’s right up my alley. I didn’t witness the glory of the original game when it came out. So, there’s never been a better time to dive in.