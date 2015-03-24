The THUMP Guide to Miami Music Week

While indie folks have the Texan clusterfuck of SXSW to navigate through (we got you covered on that too), the dance music tribe jets down to Miami Music Week this time of the year to party at clubs, pools and beaches. This endless array of blowouts can feel overwhelming without a tour guide. Hence, we are your navigator, and this is your map. Go forth and rave on.

MUST-SEE PARTIES



1. The Official Circus Miami Party

Wait a sec, a wobbly bass party in Miami? While most of the city’s attendees will be swaying to house and techno, the historic UK dubstep label Circus will bring their sub-heavy sounds to Grand Central for a Tuesday night kickoff. Label heads Flux Pavillion and Doctor P will be joined by a roster of floor shakers like Cookie Monsta, Dirtyphonics and Funtcase.

Time: Tuesday March 24, 10PM – 5AM

Venue: Grand Central, 697 North Miami Avenue

Artists: Flux Pavillion, Doctor P, Cookie Monsta, Funtcase, Dirtyphonics, and more

Vibe: bass on bass on bass

Price: 15$+



2. Laidback Luke’s Super You & Me

Laidback Luke’s comic book-themed extravaganza continues to invade festival and clubs year after year. This time, he’s setting down at South Beach mega-club Story for an all-night affair, joined by occasional partner-in-crime, Sander van Doorn, as well as Tujamo and Waka Flocka. Just nobody invite Thor, that dude’s always a buzzkill.

Time: Tuesday March 24, 11PM – 5AM

Venue: Story, 136 Collins Avenue

Artists: Laidback Luke, Sander van Doorn, Tujamo, Waka Flocka Flame

Vibe: Superheroes and super-sized beats

Price $40+

3. Spinnin’ Sessions Miami 2015



The long-running Dutch powerhouse label Spinnin’ will storm Nikki Beach on Wednesday with their own mini-festival. For the afternoon session, their stage will be riddled with bigger, main stage sound, while the evening hours will feature artists from their Spinnin’ Deep sub-label, with styles ranging from deep to future house. Lineup still TBA on this one, but you already know its gonna be a treat.



4. X Miami



Everyone knows Steve Angello’s name, but many of those may not know he cut his teeth pushing darker, tech-ier sounds. At the showcase for X, the underground offshoot of Angello’s Size Records, he’ll warm up for his Sunday performance at Ultra’s main stage with an exclusive set under his Mezcal Kid alias. He’ll be joined by an array of house and techno OGs like Junior Vasquez, Todd Terry, and Chocolate Puma.

Time: Wednesday March 25, 11PM – 5AM

Venue: Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Avenue

Artists: Mezcal Kid (Steve Angello), Todd Terry, Junior Sanchez, Chocolate Puma and more

Vibe: A peek into the main stage master’s darker side

Price: $50+

6. Paradise Miami



Born out of its infamous residency at Ibiza’s DC10, Paradise sets up shop every year in Miami to give Americans a taste of Balearic bliss. This year, Paradise patriarchs Jamie Jones and Lee Foss are bringing their hard partying ethos to the trendy Wynwood arts district. Rest up, because this shindig is going ’till breakfast.

Time: Thursday March 26, 10PM – 10AM

Venue, Mana Wynwood, 313 NW 23rd Street

Artists, Jamie Jones, Guy Gerber, Steve Lawler, Hot Since 82, Eats Everything, Jackmaster and the list goes on….

Vibe: The closest thing you’ll get to Ibiza this side of the Atlantic Ocean

Price: $50+

7. Dim Mak Miami Beach Party



Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak crew is taking over Nikki Beach’s compound for an indoor-outdoor blowout. The 15-hour rager will feature many of the label’s major players and collaborators, with Amine Edge & Dance’s CUFF taking over an entire room for the nighttime festivities.

Time: Thursday March 26, 12:00PM – 5AM

Venue: Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Drive

Artists: 3 Are Legend (Steve Aoki, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike), Benny Benassi, SBCR DJ Set, Borgore, and many more

Vibe: Turning up so hard you won’t even care about that butt sand



8. Night Boat with Dubfire and Seth Troxler



The Biscayne lady has long been ground zero for Miami Music Week’s seafaring soirees. But one that goes from 3 – 9AM and is led by Dubfire and Troxler has to be some sort of feat in party history. This also has an open bar, which makes the inevitable vomiting over the side of ship something you should probably consider (or take part in).



Time: Friday March 26, 3 AM (sharp!) – 9AM

Venue: Biscayne Lady, 401 Biscane Blvd

Price: $150 (Open bar included)

Vibe: V-neck-wearing techno zombies

Tester Track:



9. Fool’s Gold Miami



For a grand price of $10, Fool’s Gold’s Grand Central takeover is easily the best bang for your buck. Label co-founder Nick Catchdubs will be joined by Martin Solveig, Tommy Trash, Benmar, Salva, and Anna Lunoe. This shindig will have you yelling “Fooools Gooooold” till your vocal chords finally give out.

Time: Friday March 27 10PM-4AM

Venue: Thompson Hotel, Miami Beach, 4041 Collins Avenue

Artists: Martin Solveig, Tommy Trash, Nick Catchdubs, Benmar, Salva, Anna Lunoe

Vibe: Club beats on a budget

Price: $10



10. Get Lost Miami – 10th Session



Over its ten-year lifespan, Get Lost has become one of the defining parties of Miami Music Week culture. Led by the shaman-tribe known as Crosstown Rebels, this is twenty-four-damn-hours of trippy house and techno music. You can dip in and out while you wiggle at other parties, or stay for the entire marathon.



Time: Sat March 27 5PM- Sunday March 28 5PM

Venue: TBA

Artists: Uh… just go here.

Vibe: A labyrinth with your inner shaman at the end

Price: $80

Tester Track:

11. Mood Night – MJC & Friends – Get Physical By Link Miami Rebels



Two labels are joining forces on the second to last day of Miami Music Week to take over both rooms of Trade. In room one, house master Maya Jane Coles will lock decks with the Philip Jung of Get Physical, while room two will led by the sultry grooves of techno queen Nicole Moudaber.



Time: Sat March 28 10PM-5AM

Venue: Trade, 1439 Washington Ave

Artists: Maya Jane Coles, Nicole Moudaber, Philip Jung, Bob Moses, Catz N Dogz

Vibe: Hands up for the ladies, ya’ll

Price: $40

Tester Track:

12. Anjunabeats in Miami Pool Party

What better way to end the marathon of Miami Music Week than chilling by a pool with the euphoria-tinged DJs of Anjunabeats? With many of the label’s biggest players (something tells us Above & Beyond will be in the building), this promises to be one of the best ways to end the loudest week of your life.



Time: 12PM – 10PM

Venue: The Raleigh Hotel

Vibe: Trance-y backstroke

Price: $30+



13. All Gone Pete Tong Pool Party

Eight years in, nothing screams Miami like Pete Tong’s infamous pool party extravaganza at South Beach’s Surfcomber hotel. Imagine all the elements of a Vegas hotel shitshow, (boobs, bros, petri dish-esque pool water) but with the underground grooves of Deep Dish, Duke Dumont, and Sir Tong himself. Thomas Jack is also there but hopefully he’ll leave those Mumford & Son remixes at home.

Time: Thursday March 26, 12PM – 11PM

Venue: Surfcomber, 1717 Collins Avenue

Artists: Pete Tong, Deep Dish, AndHim, Duke Dumont, Hot Since 82, Thomas Jack, Nic Fanciulli and more

Vibe: Vegas pool party with better music

Price: $60+



Tester Track:



OTHER COOL STUFF:

Seminars, workshops and parties at WMC, the 30-year-old conference that started this whole crazy week in the first place. Sirius XM and BMF Media will be hosting live events by Armin Van Buuren, Kygo and more from their music lounge at the W South Beach hotel. Red Bull Guest House will be calling in DJs to showcase their skills on the grill for the Traktor Cookery School. Nightmares on Wax will host a vinyl expo with cocktails. Lastly, Standard Sounds Talks will host a panel with Mixcloud, Native Instruments, and Guy Gerber about how DJs collaborate in 2015.

DON’T FORGET TO EAT



1. Versailles Bakery (3501 SW 8th St): Put it this way—this local institution’s tag line is “The World’s Most Famous Cuban Restuarant.”

2. La Carreta (3632 SW 8th St): An esteemed Miami local once told us: “This is where Pitbull got his swag.”

3. La Sandwicherie (229 14th Street): A short hop, skip, and shuffle from Miami Beach’s sandy shores, La Sandwicherie has an outdoor lunch counter and is this great stop for healthier eats and cold-pressed juice.

4. David’s Cuban Cafe (1058 Collins Ave): Who doesn’t want to stuff their faces with a greasy plate of rice, beans and churrasco steak before of after a night of intimate night of rubbing up against people in the club? Don’t forget to grab a colada, a sweet and delicious Cuban coffee.

5. The Corner (1035 N Miami Ave): This classic gem is open all night long. What’s better than a 5 AM recap of the night’s activities while you slurp some mojitos with your crew? Nothing.



