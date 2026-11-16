The Time ‘Full House’ Accidentally Foreshadowed Lori Loughlin’s College Admissions Scandal

In the Season 6 Full House episode “Be True to Your Pre-School,” Jesse and Becky (played by John Stamos and Lori Loughlin) stress over getting their twin sons into a good pre-school. While Jesse’s looking over the application, Joey (Dave Coulier) encourages him to exaggerate a little bit to make them look better. “I’m their father. If I don’t lie for them, who will?” asks Jesse, prior to doing just that.

Then Becky informs Jesse that the kids have to be interviewed before they’re accepted. The couple later arrives at the school with the boys, which is when Jesse decides to fess up and tell Becky what he did. For the record, Jesse’s embellishments include that their two-year-old sons play the bassoon and speak multiple languages.

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A Decades-Old ‘Full House’ Episode Became Surprisingly Relevant After Lori Loughlin’s Arrest

In the end, Becky feels it’s best to come clean and admits that Jesse lied on the application. However, the interviewer reveals that she knew it the whole time and evidently doesn’t care. By her logic, Jesse and Becky falsifying the document merely shows that they care about their children. And just when the pair starts thinking pre-school isn’t that important, the boys get accepted.

Naturally, in the wake of Loughlin’s 2019 college admissions scandal, people were quick to point out the parallels between the old Full House storyline and the actress’s real-life drama. Of course, unlike Jesse and Becky, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, served time for trying to fraudulently get their daughters into the University of Southern California. Loughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison in 2020, and Giannulli received a five-month sentence for his role in the scam.