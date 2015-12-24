The Top 10 Electronic Tracks This Year In 9 Different Countries

From Brooklyn to Brisbane, THUMP staffers spent 2015 on the front lines of global electronic and dance music, and we’ve got the tinnitus and shortlists to prove it. We asked editors from all nine of our international territories to break down the top ten tracks of 2015 in their country, written and produced by artists local to their territory.

From the baile funk scene in Brazil to the rage-faced madness going on down in Australia and the fine-tuned selections of our newly minted Colombian team, the following 90 tracks are a deep dive into the world of electronic and dance in 2015:

GERMANY

10. Traffic Signs & Jake The Rapper – Cookie Jar

9. Eating Snow – The Emptiness Is Mine

8. Super Flu – Volkwein

7. Monkey Safari – Walls (Guy Gerber’s Office Sex Remix)

6. Nick Höppner – Relaite (The Black Madonna Remix)

5. HVOB – Azrael

4. Robot Koch – Kalimba

3. Kollektiv Turmstrasse – “Sorry I Am Late.”

2. Roman Flügel – Teenage Engeneering

1. Stephan Bodzin – Singularity

UNITED KINGDOM

10. DJ Haus – Hot in this Motherfucker



9. Kowton – On Repeat

8. Shanti Celeste – SSS

7. Sudanim – Seydou

5. POL Style – Saw II

4. Percussions – Digital Arpeggios

3. Rustie – Morning Starr

2. Dennis Sulta – It’s Only Real

UNITED STATES

10. GE-OLOGY – Escape On The Lodge Freeway (SS)



9. Jlin – Guantanomo

8. Empress Of – Kitty Kat



7. Maceo Plex – Solar Detroit

5. Justin Martin & Ardalan – Function



4. Nicolas Jaar – Fight



3. Jimmy Edgar – Let Me Tell You



2. Bieber, Diplo, Skrillex – Where R Ü Now



1. Oneohtrix Point Never – Sticky Drama

BRAZIL

10. Pabllo Vittar – Open Bar

9. Mauro Telefunksoul e Nairo Elo – Panha

8. Érica Alves – Teco no Rapé

7. Sants – Chavoso

6. Omulu – Vila Mimosa

5. Neguim Beats – See U Dance

4. Leo Justi – Vira a Cara

3. Kelela – Rewind (MC Bin Laden remix)

2. MC TH – Vidro Fumê

CANADA

10. Carly Rae Jepsen – Run Away With Me (Cyril Hahn Remix)

9. A Tribe Called Red feat. Buffy St. Marie – Working For The Government (2015 Mix)

8. Sleepy Tom & Diplo – Be Right There

7. Venetian Snares – Your Face When I Finally

6. CFCF – The Ruined Map

5. Harrison feat. Maddee – You’re Light

4. Caribou – Love Will Set You Free (c2’s Set U Free Remix)

3. Project Pablo – Movin’ Out

2. Jessy Lanza feat. DJ Spinn & Taso – “You Never Show Your Love”





THE NETHERLANDS

8. A Made Up Sound – Cheater VIP

7. Pametex – Geld

6. Deniro – The Penal Colony 1

5. Dexter – Pattern Master

4. Mattheis – Swell

2. Simon Weiss – Tele-Vision

1. Fatima Yamaha – What a Girl To Do

MEXICO



7. MCD & Castaneda- Spakling Eyes (Original Mix)



6. Paul Marmota x Genio & Baby Jhonny ft. Jadiel & Kenai – Destino Paraiso

5. Seconds & Caballero ft Balcazar – My Soul

4. Demian Licht – Tension

3. Mondragon ft. Forecast in Rome – Austral



2. Niño Árbol ft. Major Tom – Nix



AUSTRALIA

10. Alison Wonderland – Run

8. Kilo – Under Lie

7. Shocking Pinks – PeaceoutIceEFGH (Totems remix)

6. I’lls – Let Me Have Just One

5. Amateur Dance – It’s Really Something

4. Ara Koufax – Adult Concepts

3. Marcus Whale – If (Demo)

2. Lucy Cliche – Passing Time



COLOMBIA

10. Felipe Gordon – Sistema amplificado de sonido

9. Cute Heels – Madame Counselor

8. Okraa – Vultur

7. Johnny Deepp – Souljam

6. Dijon Triathlon – Chagas

5. W.I.R.E. – Codes

4. Dany F – Magia

3. Adriana López – Contradictions

2. El Leopardo – Leopardo