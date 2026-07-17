The Top 3 Sexiest, Sleaziest Rock Songs of the Late 2000s

Ah, late-2000s sleazy rock songs, how we’ve missed you. This is Nickelback’s wheelhouse, as you’ll see in a moment. But there are so many sexy, sleazy rock songs from that era that it’s a difficult choice. Here’s hoping these three can represent the general essence of the decade that gave us Rock of Love with Bret Michaels.

“Something In Your Mouth” by Nickelback

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As much as we wish they didn’t, Nickelback has a lot of sexy, sleazy rock songs to choose from. Of course, there’s the classic “Animals” from the 2005 album All the Right Reasons, but that’s an obvious choice. Meanwhile, Dark Horse from 2008 is in the running for their sleaziest album ever. “S.E.X.” is also an obvious choice, but it’s not as good as “Something in Your Mouth”. There’s really no ignoring the sleaze that oozes from likes like “Dirty little lady with the pretty pink thong / Every sugar daddy hittin’ on her all night long.” Although, imagining Chad Kroeger as a sexual being is like remembering that your parents have had sex at some point. Gross.

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“I Get Off” by Halestorm

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Arguably, the sleazy sexy rock songs of the late 2000s had more sex and less sleaze when they were made by women. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much of that to choose from, but Lzzy Hale made up for the shortage. Halestorm’s debut single “I Get Off” made waves in 2009 for its overt allusions to exhibitionism and unashamed sexuality. Some critics labeled it as “low-grade stripper rock”. Now, there was never any backlash when Nickelback made their sleazy rock songs, but we all know why that is. Still, critics also praised “I Get Off” for its catchy hook and in-your-face sexuality.

“Addicted” by Saving Abel

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I’m not a prude, but late-2000s sleaze rock was so transparently sexual that it makes everything else look Puritan in comparison. “Addicted” by Saving Abel is a prime example of how our culture has dramatically shifted. A rock song that starts with “I’m so addicted to / All the things you do / When you’re going down on me / In between the sheets” probably wouldn’t be as popular today as this one was in 2008. Sometimes it’s easy to forget how it used to be, when Nickelback’s “Animals” would play on the radio at 11 a.m. Nothing says “first dance wedding song for white trash couple” like the lines “Oh, the sounds you make / With every breath you take / It’s unlike anything / When you’re loving me.”