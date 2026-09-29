The Toxic Feud That Led Dr. Dre to Walk Away From Death Row Records at the Height of Its Success

You can’t tell the story of Death Row without Dr. Dre. So many of hip-hop’s most pivotal records and moments can all be traced back to his time signed under Suge Knight. The Chronic radically changed the complexion of the genre and culture by implementing G-Funk into the mainstream. Doggystyle created a superstar in Snoop Dogg. “California Love” proved to be one of the biggest songs of both Dre and Tupac’s careers.

But as much as Death Row Records thrived with him, they absolutely crumbled without him. Tupac was tragically murdered, Snoop Dogg departed for other labels like No Limit, and Suge Knight battled racketeering charges. Sales plummeted, and the label essentially went defunct until Snoop Dogg resurrected it in 2022. It seemed as if Dr. Dre was the one holding the organization together.

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But what made him leave in the first place? It all reverted to the same issue anyone has with their label: money. Dre viewed Suge Knight as wildly corrupt, the true core of Death Row’s immense dysfunction and toxicity. Since they moved like a gang instead of your typical record company, they used force and intimidation to keep artists in ugly, predatory deals. The Compton producer was over it and left while he still could.

Dr. Dre Left Death Row And Created a Bigger and Better Label

Afterward, Dre created Aftermath Entertainment through Death Row’s former parent company Interscope Records. Through his connection to record exec Jimmy Iovine, he built a “boutique label” that prioritized quality control over flooding the market with albums and EPs.

Aftermath’s first release was a compilation album in 1996 and featured the song “East Coast/West Coast Killaz”. There, Dr. Dre rebuked the infamous East Coast/West Coast war and united artists like B-Real and RBX with KRS-One and Nas.

But his work with Nas didn’t stop there. A year later, Aftermath released the only album from hip-hop supergroup The Firm. Nas, Foxy Brown, AZ, and Nature all banded together to make an extremely underrated album in the lineage of East Coast hip-hop, all under Dre’s umbrella. It truly marked a shift in East Coast/West Coast relations after the tragic murders of Tupac and Biggie.

Then, on Jimmy Iovine’s advice, Dr. Dre signed Eminem. With the success of Em’s debut album, Dre’s sophomore album, 2001, and eventually signing 50 Cent and G-Unit, Aftermath became one of the biggest labels in hip-hop.

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