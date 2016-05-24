The Tragically Hip Frontman Gord Downie Diagnosed with Terminal Cancer



Photo via Facebook

UPDATE:

Courtesy of CBC, watch a live stream from Sunnybrook Hospital—where he’s been receiving treatment—detail his diagnosis below.

Gord Downie, lead singer for iconic Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, announced via the band’s website that the singer, 52, has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Released this morning, the posting notes that Downie was diagnosed in December and that “he’s endured a lot of difficult times, and he has been fighting hard.”

The band also spoke of a forthcoming tour to celebrate their expansive 30-year career with Downie. “What we in The Hip receive, each time we play together, is a connection; with each other; with music and it’s magic; and during the shows, a special connection with all of you, our incredible fans.” Details of the tour will be announced later this week.

Sarah MacDonald is the Noisey Canada Staff Writer. Follow her on Twitter.