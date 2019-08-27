The Trailer for ‘Mr. Robot’ Season 4 Just Dropped and It’s Dark as Ever

The trailer for Season 4 of USA’s hacking drama Mr. Robot just dropped. In it, a piano plays “Silent Night.” Like the trailers for seasons past, it features disjointed shots of characters in tense moments: Price drinking, Darlene watching, Dom crying, Vera shooting, Tyrell and Elliot arguing, and lots of shots of blood.



Unlike other seasons, however, there haven’t been any internet puzzles to solve during the wait. For Season 3, the Mr. Robot account kicked off a hunt after tweeting a photo with Morse code hidden in the tie of a cast member. The Season 2 trailer featured a complex goose chase starting with a phone number 40 seconds into the episode, translating the call’s keypad tones into binary, translating that binary with a cipher into a URL, using the website’s giant eye to parse a hex sequence, and so on and so on.

Showrunner Sam Esmail, however, originally envisioned Mr. Robot as a movie and has always insisted that the series would have a fixed ending. Season 4 promises to put an end to the critically acclaimed series, bucking the trend of television shows that seem to go on forever, and for that we are thankful.

The series drops October 6, 10 PM EST.