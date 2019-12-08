The Trailer for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Is Here

The first trailer for Patty Jenkins’s long-awaited follow-up to Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, premiered during Brazil’s Comic Con on Sunday afternoon—and the thing looks absolutely great. Action! Explosions! Ham-handed 1980s period sets! Gal Gadot deflecting bullets with her wrist shield things! What more do you want from a Wonder Woman sequel?

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gadot alongside Chris Pine, whose character is, uh, apparently not dead after all, and Kristin Wiig is on board to play classic Wonder Woman villain Cheetah in the new film. The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal, also makes an appearance in the trailer as DC businessman Max Lord.

Check out the new character posters from #WW84 – in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/O27ARDQHpA — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanFilm) December 8, 2019

It’ll be interesting to see how DC handles this one, since 1984 is DC’s first real sequel, excluding their brain-bleedingly bad crossover attempts or whatever. We’ll have to wait until Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5 to see if they can pull it off. Until then, watch the trailer above.