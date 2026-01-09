‘The Traitors’: Who Was Banished & Murdered in Season 4 Episodes 1-3

Season 4 of The Traitors has premiered on Peacock with the first three episodes. This season includes members of The Real Housewives franchises, Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, and more.

Host Alan Cumming reveals a shocking twist for this season: there is a Secret Traitor in the midst. It’s also the first time a Traitor has been chosen in plain sight.

This season is once again skewed heavily toward The Real Housewives with five cast members: The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City), Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai), and Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta).

The cast also includes: Natalie Anderson (The Amazing Race), Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor), Rob Cesternino (Survivor), Donna Kelce (Jason and Travis Kelce’s mom), Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars), Monét X Change (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Stephen Colletti (Laguna Beach), Kristen Kish (Top Chef), Ron Funches (comedian), Maura Higgins (Love Island), Ian Terry (Big Brother), Tara Lipinski (Olympic figure skater), Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother), Eric Nam (singer), Michael Rapaport (actor), Rob Rausch (Love Island USA), Colton Underwood (The Bachelor), and Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater).

The Traitors Are Decided…

Once the Secret Traitor is chosen all 23 contestants sit at the round table, blindfolded, as Alan decides their fate. Lisa, Candiace, and Rob R. are named the traitors. While Candiace is elated because she felt like she won “Miss United States.” She also says the game isn’t called The Faithfuls, it’s about the main characters (Traitors) and she’s a main character. Lisa and Rob R. echoed similar sentiments, with Rob noting he’s “hard to read,” joking that all the women he’s dated have said as much.

At nightfall they were given their cloaks and met for the first time. Alan also met with the Secret Traitor and told them to “try to stay in the shadows.”

As Alan explains, the Secret Traitor is aligned with them, so they’ll receive a short list of people on the chopping block and they’ll choose who to murder from there.

The next morning the contestants are met with their first mission. They must retrieve 12 coffins out of 100 from the lake that are “worth gold” and tug them back to shore on their boat to fill an empty grave. At the end of the game, the players with coffins in their graves are: Ian, Rob C, Donna, Dorinda, Ron, Rob R., Mark, Michael, and Eric. They also earned $22,500 in the prize pot.

The Secret Traitor chose Rob R., Ian, Mark and Eric for elimination. Ian was ultimately eliminated, marking the first banishing of the season.

Monét, Tara, Rob C., and Kristen were on the chopping block next. The group chose Rob C. as the second elimination of the season.

The Secret Traitor’s Identity Unveiled

The Secret Traitor’s identity was revealed in episode 3 despite their best efforts to keep it under wraps. Donna unveiled herself as the Secret Traitor which stunned the room but they applauded.

In her exit interview, Donna explained being a traitor was “tough,” but that she “gave it her best shot.”

“This has been a dream come true,” she said. “These are happy tears that I get to do this at this point in my life. It’s just the joy of being in the game.”

The first three episodes of The Traitors Season 4 are available to stream on Peacock. Episodes stream every Thursday.