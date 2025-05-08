The Traits Women Prefer in Men Aren’t What You Think

Bald men—it’s your time to shine.

A new survey of 2,000 women just confirmed what Jason Statham, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Stanley Tucci have been quietly proving for years: being bald is sexy. In fact, a shaved head was ranked second among the most attractive male traits, just behind having a muscular build.

Commissioned by dating site Illicit Encounters and shared by Daily Mail, the study asked women to list the physical features they find most appealing in a partner. And while six packs still reign supreme (42 percent of respondents picked a muscular physique as their top choice), a clean scalp came in hot with 40 percent of the vote—beating out blue eyes (38 percent), beards (36 percent), and even the still-popular curly hair (30 percent).

“Bald men are among the sexiest looking chaps out there,” said Illicit Encounters spokeswoman Jessica Leoni, noting that attraction is deeply personal but often tied to perceived confidence and maturity.

There’s some science behind the bald appeal. Previous research published in Social Psychological and Personality Science suggests that men without hair are often viewed as more dominant, intelligent, and honest than their follicle-rich counterparts. It’s not necessarily about what’s missing—it’s about what baldness represents: self-assurance, low-maintenance style, and a rejection of vanity.

Tom Simons, 45, from Kent, knows the transformation firsthand. “At first I was horrified and started wearing hats and even considered a wig,” he said. “But in the end, a female friend told me to just ‘be bald and proud,’ so I did—and I’ve not looked back. I definitely get chatted up more since I got rid of the hat.”

Other traits women rated highly include green eyes, dark or blonde hair, and high cheekbones. Chest hair (18 percent), tattoos (10 percent), and piercings (7 percent) made the list too, but didn’t stand a chance against bald confidence.

What the survey really reveals is that men don’t need to chase some impossible beauty standard. Women aren’t asking for perfection. They’re asking for presence. And sometimes that means ditching the toupee, skipping the Rogaine, and owning the cue ball look.

So if you’re stressing over your receding hairline or adding $300 serums to your morning routine, maybe it’s time to rethink your game plan. Turns out, smooth is not only acceptable—it’s kind of irresistible.